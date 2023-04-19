Hazard Lions Club hosts first auction since 2019

Hazard Lions Club auction
Hazard Lions Club auction(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Lions Club continues to raise money for Perry County, revamping a long tradition of fundraising.

The club is hosting its 51st auction, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, raising scholarship money for Hazard students.

Items like TVs, cooking sets, car packages and more will be auctioned off until Friday at 9 p.m.

Hazard Lions Club President Abby Little said the auction was originally going to take place back in the fall, but was postponed due to the July flood. She added that she is excited to continue this auction.

“We are actually doing really well with it, a lot better than we thought we would. And it is our first year back from COVID, so we are really excited to be back this year,” she said.

Jim Wooton, 82, of Hazard, is a long-time member of the Hazard Lions club and said he has never missed an auction.

“I would like to keep that going as long as I am able to,” he said.

He joined in 1967 when he was 25 years old, wanting to give back to the community.

Those interested in biding on auction items can call into WSGS from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
Carrie Hall
Former Letcher County nurse pleads guilty to sexual acts with a teenage boy
A 13-year-old Ohio boy is dead after participating in one of the latest TikTok challenges that...
Doctor warns parents after Ohio boy dies participating in TikTok challenge
Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child

Latest News

Knott Co. man receives East KY Leadership Award for flood rescues
Mountain News at 6 - Pike County Fire
Mountain News at 6 - Pike County Fire
Mountain News at 6 - Daniel Cameron Statement
Mountain News at 6 - Daniel Cameron Statement
Mountain News at 6 - Fentanyl Forum
Mountain News at 6 - Fentanyl Forum