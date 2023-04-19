Hazard Lions Club hosts first auction since 2019

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Lions Club continues to raise money for Perry County, revamping a long tradition of fundraising.

The club is hosting its 51st auction, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic, raising scholarship money for Hazard students.

Items like TVs, cooking sets, car packages and more will be auctioned off until Friday at 9 p.m.

Hazard Lions Club President Abby Little said the auction was originally going to take place back in the fall, but was postponed due to the July flood. She added that she is excited to continue this auction.

“We are actually doing really well with it, a lot better than we thought we would. And it is our first year back from COVID, so we are really excited to be back this year,” she said.

Jim Wooton, 82, of Hazard, is a long-time member of the Hazard Lions club and said he has never missed an auction.

“I would like to keep that going as long as I am able to,” he said.

He joined in 1967 when he was 25 years old, wanting to give back to the community.

Those interested in biding on auction items can call into WSGS from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

