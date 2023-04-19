Hazard FD conducting fire hydrant testing in coming weeks

Fire hydrant
Water line for firefighting (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 19, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City officials are asking those in Hazard to monitor their water supply in the coming weeks as the city conducts annual fire hydrant testing.

The Hazard Fire Department is set to conduct bi-annual fire hydrant testing from Monday, April 24th to Sunday, May 7th.

During that time, those in the area are asked to check their water for any cloudiness or discoloration before doing laundry.

