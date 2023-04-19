Good Question: Why are tinted windows still in existence?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Have you ever looked at the driver next to you and wondered why you couldn’t see them? One viewer had a question about that.

For today’s Good Question, Rita asks, Why are tinted windows still in existence? She goes on to say some are so dark that you can’t see if the driver is picking their nose, pointing a gun, or motioning you to go.

The simple answer is because state law allows them. People install them for increased privacy.

According to Car and Driver magazine, there are also benefits like reducing UV radiation allowed into your car and potentially holding shattered glass in place if you’re in a crash.

However, there are limits to how dark your tint can be. That’s Kentucky Revised Statutes 189.110.

For your front windshield that’s only a small strip along the top. For your other windows, there are different levels allowed, depending on if you’re driving a sedan or an SUV/van.

For the front side windows in either case, you must allow more than 35% of light in.

The rear side and back windows for sedans require more than 18%. Those windows on SUVs and vans require more than 8%.

Installers are required to apply a label to the driver’s side door jamb saying the tint is legal.

Violations can lead to a Class B misdemeanor.

