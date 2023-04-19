Floyd County family nearing return to flood-damaged home

Pam Caudill's home saw four feet of water inside during the flooding.
Pam Caudill's home saw four feet of water inside during the flooding.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding rocked the Wayland community of Floyd County severely damaging many homes. Pam Caudill and her son, Michael Caudill, had both of their homes nearly destroyed.

“We didn’t know what was coming next, what to do,” said Pam Caudill, “We knew we had a lot of work ahead of us, we knew, you know, we were in for the long haul.”

Nearly nine months later, after staying in hotel rooms, cabins, and RVs, Pam Caudill is nearing a return to her home.

“We are pretty close,” said her son, Michael Caudill. “We’ve got a little bit of baseboard, a little bit of touch up on drywall to finish up, and we’ll be ready to move her in.”

Michael Caudill has been hard at work repairing his mother’s home as well as his own home, but says help from local and national non-profits have been a blessing to his family.

“It’s taking a lot of relief off of us knowing that she’s getting ready to go back in and having the help from [Christian Appalachian Project] for my house. I’ve not had to do a lot of work, groups came in here from Ohio, Michigan, everywhere,” said Michael Caudill.

Pam Caudill’s grandchildren may be even more excited to be back home.

“They’re really excited to get home so Nini can cook for them, let them watch TV, and play in the floor with them,” said Pam Caudill. “I’m really excited for that.”

The Caudills added that Pam’s home should be ready in the next couple weeks, but Michael’s home may be delayed until early-to-mid August.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

