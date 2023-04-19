Family’s music repair shop reopens after fire

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - They say music has the power to bring people together. Someone who preaches that message is Jim Webb, owner of his family’s music repair shop, “James E. Webb Musical Repair-Sales,” located in the Tomahawk area of Martin County.

Last year, their shop caught fire and they were forced to close.

After an outpouring of support from the community, their shop is finally back in business a year later.

“I just kind of hope that I can keep that going and have enough interest for people to actually come,” Webb said. “There’s one thing to get it back to this stage, but for folks to be able to come enjoy it for themselves ... be a venue for folks who want to come and be able to play music, I look very forward to that in the future.”

Webb says he’s getting several musicians together for a concert to kick off the reopening.

One musician you can expect to see is Webb’s buddy John Haywood.

“It’s going to be cool that we’re going to have some performances … I’m almost more excited for just the fellowship part of it all,” Haywood said.

The performances will be held beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday at James E. Webb Musical Repair-Sales in Tomahawk, Kentucky.

