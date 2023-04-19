Daniel Cameron skips KSR GOP gubernatorial debate to visit EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Earlier this month on KSR, host Matt Jones said each of the candidates who were expected to be a part of Wednesday’s debate personally said they would attend the first time he called them.

Each of the invited candidates did participate on Wednesday except for GOP gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron, who was in Eastern Kentucky.

Cameron made his first stop on Wednesday morning in Manchester for a meet-and-greet event. While there, we asked Cameron why he chose to skip the debate.

”It was my judgment that there was no better place for me to be than in these communities that have been impacted so that they know that they have somebody that one day one that is going to represent them well and strongly,” Cameron said. “I’ve done already two debates. I am going to do more, but today was important for me to be in Eastern Kentucky to have the conversation about what we can do to continue to fight back against Fentanyl.”

Cameron also shared some of his plans if elected governor. He said that he wants to restore conservative values to the governor’s office, and the Kentucky Department of Education.

“We’ve had a governor who does not understand our values and he has appointed an education commissioner that does not understand our values. If you have an education commissioner who says that if you are a teacher and if you express any concern about gender ideology curriculum that you need to find a different job. That shouldn’t be the answer the answer needs to be that Jason Glass needs to find a different job,” he said.

Following the meet and greet Cameron stopped in Leslie County for his seventh forum on the Fentanyl problem.

“Our goal is to meet with Kentuckians across the commonwealth to hear how you have been impacted by not only opioids but Fentanyl specifically,” he said. “Every day we lose more Kentuckians and Americans to Fentanyl and still more meaningful action must be taken.”

Sitting alongside Cameron at the forum were others advocating for solutions to ending the opioid crisis. Including, former addict Mike St. John.

“One word in your sentence could change somebody’s life. There are so many people in this room that’s full of hope man. I don’t haul dope today. I haul Hope,” John said. “I’m free. I’m responsible. I’m a father. Listen my children don’t have to see what I saw, don’t got to do what I did.”

The primary election is now less than one month away, on May 16th. Whoever wins the Republican primary will likely face Governor Andy Beshear in the fall. In a new Morning Consult poll Governor Beshear has a 63% approval rating, the highest rating for a Democratic governor in the country.

