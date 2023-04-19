Breathitt County officials work to address illegal dumping

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Increased reports of illegal dumping leave those in Breathitt wondering when the issue will be resolved.

County Garage Equipment operator Ronnie Campbell said that they do not have the ability to go and remove items from dump sites, but are discovering ways to prevent the issue from happening and catching people that do.

“We can set up cameras and catch the vehicles and run the tags and stuff and we have done it in the past, and set up cameras to catch them,” he said.

He said the County Garage needs time and money in order to monitor dumping, something they do not have.

“We can do a lot more when we get freed up here because recycling is a 24/7 and you have to stay constant at it,” he explained.

Solid Waste Coordinator Greg Hollon said to call the authorities if you see dumping activity happening.

“If they see somebody illegally dumping, to call me or the sheriff’s department and we will try to get a hold of them and try to do something about it,” he explained. “If they can get their license plate number, take it down and contact your law enforcement and we will try to do something about it.”

Hollon said he is working with the county to hire community service workers to help out.

