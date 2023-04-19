Beshear encourages Kentuckians to donate blood in wake of Louisville mass shooting

Governor Andy Beshear gave blood at the State Capitol Wednesday morning and asked that other...
Governor Andy Beshear gave blood at the State Capitol Wednesday morning and asked that other Kentuckians do the same.(Governor Andy Beshear/Twitter)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave blood at the State Capitol Wednesday morning and asked that other Kentuckians do the same.

Gov. Beshear says he took the step after supplies were depleted by treating victims in the Louisville bank shooting.

“The American Red Cross has donated more than 170 units of blood to U-of-L Hospital in response to Monday’s [bank] shooting,” said Steve Cunanan, American Red Cross.

The governor says he knows of people who just gave blood for the first time following the Western Kentucky tornadoes. So, he understands that people may be hesitant, but he’s calling on people to take the leap and help fellow Kentuckians.

“I sat next to the lieutenant governor when she first gave blood. It might be a little bit scary, but you’re absolutely helping to save and preserve lives,” said Gov. Beshear.

He says having blood in those hospitals before something traumatic happens is a necessity and that’s why he hopes others decide to donate as he has.

“Especially when it comes to violence. One of the best ways we can help is to give blood so that those doctors and nurses that are in the ER have the tools they need,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Red Cross website says to donate blood you just have to be 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and feeling well.

