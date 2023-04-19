Bell County man facing host of charges after leading police on ‘lengthy foot chase’

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing a host of charges after police say he took off after officers found him trying to assault a woman.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Middlesboro Police were called out to a possible domestic disturbance near the Salvation Army on North 18th Street.

When they arrived, officers saw the suspect, Jeffery Fuson, 49, of Middlesboro grabbing the woman by the arm and attempting to pull her toward him.

Once Fuson saw police, he let the woman go and ran.

During the foot chase, which officers said was “lengthy” in a news release, they say Fuson reached into his pocket and pulled out a white paper-like item to throw into the canal near Ashbury Avenue. He was captured and arrested a short time later.

When police went back to get the item the suspect tossed, they say it had a white plastic bag inside with what officers believed to be meth.

Fuson was already facing multiple stalking charges against the woman he was attempting to fight with and was under orders when he was released from a prior jail stay not to have any contact with her.

Police believe the suspect was under the influence when he was arrested.

Fuson is charged with two new counts of stalking, harassment, fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, public intoxication, criminal mischief, trespassing and violation of his probation. He was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

