Sunny and breezy conditions continue today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some patchy frost this morning, temperatures will soar this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

While we were a bit surprised by the Frost Advisory since most raw data only had us dropping into the upper 30s in the sheltered valleys, I won’t rule out some in spots this morning. Make sure you give yourself an extra few minutes to warm your cars up and get them scraped off.

That frost won’t last long as the sun makes another appearance in the sky today. We were a few degrees above forecast yesterday, so we are going to try to compensate for that today by bumping our highs into the low 70s. It will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the west gusting up to 15 mph or so at times. It was chilly with the wind yesterday!

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies but temperatures staying in the mid to upper 40s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Our nice forecast continues into Wednesday and Thursday with some 80s for highs. We could get into the mid-80s by Thursday, so it’ll feel more like summertime, at least briefly as Hillbilly Days kicks off in Pikeville.

I’m going to be real honest here, Friday and Saturday are still up in the air, pun intended. As of right now, it looks like the rain chances on Friday will hold off until later in the day, maybe even into the nighttime hours. That will allow us to get a little warmer during the day. However, because that front will hold off until late Friday or even early Saturday, there is a chance the first day of the weekend could be a little soggy. It’s something we’re watching closely, as I’m sure all of our Pike County friends are too.

After topping out in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, we will drop into the mid-60s on Saturday and only get to around 50 on Sunday.

We’ll keep you posted!

Enjoy the sunshine!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

