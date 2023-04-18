Slowly warming back up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A rather cool day yesterday turning into a nicer day today with plenty of sunshine and highs making a run for 70°. If you like this, then I think you’re going to love the next couple of days!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue with clear skies overnight. The good news as the wind calms down is that we’ve got a slightly milder airmass in place, so that will prevent us from seeing a repeat of last night’s frost around the region. Lows hold steady in the upper 40s to near 50°.

High pressure continues to scoot to the east as a sprawling warm front ahead of our next system works into the picture for the day tomorrow. That will not only equal plenty more sunshine, but also much warmer highs! We’re back about ten degrees above normal with highs making a run for the lower 80s! We’ll cool off at night, but not aggressively so, back into the middle 50s under mostly clear skies.

Late Week and Beyond

Changes inch our way as we head into the back half of the work week. We should stay mostly sunny to start Thursday, with some high clouds working in during the afternoon. However, the early sunshine helps boost temperatures back into the lower to middle 80s. Clouds really increase overnight as we only fall back into the lower 60s for overnight lows, and I can’t rule out a shower around dawn.

The clouds are abundant as we head into Friday and the weekend as our next disturbance brings not only showers, but cool air back to the mountains. We’re cooler on Friday with scattered showers inching their way into the region as highs top out in the lower 70s. We’re going to watch later Friday night and into Saturday for the best shot at scattered showers. We could be a bit breezy as clouds stick around on Saturday for a high in the middle 60s. Those clouds stick with us as we only make the middle and upper 50s on Sunday. We’ll try to clear out...allowing another chilly start to the work week on Monday.

