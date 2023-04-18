SEKY first responders reflect on life and legacy of Glenn ‘Rainbo’ Baker

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley and Knox County first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Glenn ‘Rainbo’ Baker died in his sleep Sunday night after a long battle with cancer.

Following his death, those who worked alongside him during his time as a firefighter shared their fondest memories of Baker.

“Rainbo is a dream. I mean, we’re gonna miss him dearly,” said Barry McDonald, Corbin Fire Department’s fire chief.

Baker was a long-time volunteer firefighter with West Knox Fire Rescue, where he began fighting fires in 1973.

“He was always joking, always pulling pranks,” said Darryl Baker, former West Knox fire chief and current volunteer firefighter. “He was just fun, fun to be around.”

Baker was hired as a part-time employee for the Corbin Fire Department in 1990, then transitioned to working there full-time in 1993.

“Actually, the fire chief at that time that hired me in asked me if I knew anybody that volunteered that would like to work for us and I brought Rainbo on,” McDonald said.

Those who worked alongside him said he always found a way to make even the hardest days easier to bear.

“He was a joy to be around because he was funny all the time, and when you’re dealing with things that firefighters and EMTs deal with, it’s nice to have a little comedy in there because it’s kind of stressful, you know? So, that helps,” Baker added.

Baker retired from the Corbin Fire Department in 2010 after being diagnosed with cancer but not before leaving a lasting impact on the younger firefighters.

“He was battalion chief and ran one of our shifts, so the men looked up to him and respected him, and you know, a lot of knowledge left this fire department when he retired,” said McDonald.

A true servant of the community, those who knew him best said they just don’t make them like Rainbo anymore.

“Everybody in this community knows Rainbo. They might not know Glenn Baker, but they knew Rainbo,” McDonald said.

Along with serving his community as a long-time firefighter, Baker also worked for several EMS departments.

Baker will have two visitations.

The first will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday at the O’Neil-Lawson Funeral home.

The second will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Poplar Grove Baptist Church where his funeral will also be held immediately after.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.