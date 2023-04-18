Rupp Arena to host indoor sports during 2023-24 season

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - While Memorial Coliseum undergoes an $82 million renovation, Kentucky’s gymnastics, volleyball and women’s basketball teams will call Rupp Arena home.

All home gymnastics and volleyball matches will be played at the historic arena. The women’s basketball team will play almost every home game at Rupp Arena and will play at Transylvania University’s Clive M. Beck Center on the days the venue is unavailable.

The renovations at Memorial Coliseum will include new seating, upgrades to lighting and sound systems and more to highlight the female student-athletes who represent the Wildcats.

