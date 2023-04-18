Report looks at response and effects of EKY flooding

Health leaders are continuing to study the long-term effects of July’s deadly floods in eastern Kentucky.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health leaders are continuing to study the long-term effects of July’s deadly floods in eastern Kentucky.

Nine months after the floods, research is helping state and local leaders find areas of improvement to assist residents in recovering and getting back on their feet safely.

Following a natural disaster, the best way to figure out how to help is to conduct a community assessment for emergency response.

“It brings together federal, state and local public health departments to identify and prioritize the needs in a community. There may be resource needs, housing, food, service needs, I can’t get a hold of anyone because the phone lines are down,” said Anna Hoover, an assistant professor at UK’s College of Public Health.

Hoover responded to eastern Kentucky several weeks after the deadly floods last summer. They collected data and research from flood survivors and victims to learn more about evacuations and recovery challenges.

“One of the students involved in the response, her family was hit by hurricane Ian in Fort Myers just a few weeks later, and she was able to take what she learned, not just as a public health student, but as a person, a daughter a family member, back to fort Myers and help her own family with their recovery,” Hoover said.

Each data point becomes part of a greater lesson in preparation for the next disaster, whenever and wherever it may strike.

“We really went out there and worked in the homes, talked with people and it was very important, the process, we had to talk story with people first because they had been through a tremendous trauma,” said Kentucky River District Health Department Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Some key recommendations from the report include considering offering additional mental health services and expanding resources for behavioral healthcare as well as efforts to increase broadband access

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
AEP
Kentucky Power sale from AEP to Liberty Utilities terminated
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store

Latest News

Senate Bill 150 concerns transgender students and lessons on sexuality.
KDE releases guidance for schools on new law concerning transgender students and lessons on sexuality
Fire danger in the region.
Fire Danger: Several EKY fire departments warning against outdoor burning
A 13-year-old Ohio boy is dead after participating in one of the latest TikTok challenges that...
Doctor warns parents after Ohio boy dies participating in TikTok challenge
Activists gathered at the Kentucky Capitol Tuesday to advocate for a variety of topics,...
Activists hold Tax Day protest at Kentucky Capitol