Perry Central cruises past Hazard on softball field

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Gold rivalry, the Commodores completed the sweep on the softball diamond.

Perry Central answered a fourth inning rally by Hazard with 10 unanswered runs to beat their cross-town rivals 13-3 in six innings.

See below for other scores across the mountains.

BASEBALL

Corbin 11, South Laurel 1 (6 innings)

Estill County 15, Lee County 0 (3 innings)

Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 7

Harlan County 7, Harlan 2

Hazard 18, Belfry 3 (4 innings)

Knott Central 7, Wolfe County 4

Lawrence County 7, Perry Central 6 (8 innings)

Martin County 14, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)

Middlesboro 18, Bell County 5 (6 innings)

Montgomery County 12, Breathitt County 1

North Laurel 6, Clay County 4

Pike Central 11, Betsy Layne 5

Pulaski County 5, Rockcastle County 2 (8 innings)

Somerset 6, Casey County 1

Wayne County 12, Southwestern 2 (5 innings)

Whitley County 21, Williamsburg 5 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Barbourville 12, Somerset Christian 8

Bath County 12, Powell County 2

Bell County 5, Harlan County 3

Clay County 14, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)

Corbin 18, Williamsburg 1 (4 innings)

Estill County 7, Magoffin County 1

Jackson City 15, Knott Central 2 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 28, Prestonsburg 1 (3 innings)

Letcher Central 9, Breathitt County 1

Lynn Camp 14, Jackson County 3 (5 innings)

Owsley County 16, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Paintsville 18, Floyd Central 2

Perry Central 13, Hazard 3 (6 innings)

Pulaski County 12, Rockcastle County 3

Somerset 6, Casey County 0

Southwestern 2, Wayne County 1

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
AEP
Kentucky Power sale from AEP to Liberty Utilities terminated
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

EKU
ASUN-WAC football partnership to be known as United Athletic Conference
Eastern Kentucky Colonels
EKU men’s basketball adds Butler transfer
Justice White signs with the Cumberlands.
Justice White signs with the Cumberlands
Mountain News at 6 - Hazard Signing
Mountain News at 6 - Hazard Signing