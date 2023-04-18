Perry Central cruises past Hazard on softball field

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Gold rivalry, the Commodores completed the sweep on the softball diamond.

Perry Central answered a fourth inning rally by Hazard with 10 unanswered runs to beat their cross-town rivals 13-3 in six innings.

See below for other scores across the mountains.

BASEBALL

Corbin 11, South Laurel 1 (6 innings)

Estill County 15, Lee County 0 (3 innings)

Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 7

Harlan County 7, Harlan 2

Hazard 18, Belfry 3 (4 innings)

Knott Central 7, Wolfe County 4

Lawrence County 7, Perry Central 6 (8 innings)

Martin County 14, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)

Middlesboro 18, Bell County 5 (6 innings)

Montgomery County 12, Breathitt County 1

North Laurel 6, Clay County 4

Pike Central 11, Betsy Layne 5

Pulaski County 5, Rockcastle County 2 (8 innings)

Somerset 6, Casey County 1

Wayne County 12, Southwestern 2 (5 innings)

Whitley County 21, Williamsburg 5 (5 innings)

SOFTBALL

Barbourville 12, Somerset Christian 8

Bath County 12, Powell County 2

Bell County 5, Harlan County 3

Clay County 14, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)

Corbin 18, Williamsburg 1 (4 innings)

Estill County 7, Magoffin County 1

Jackson City 15, Knott Central 2 (5 innings)

Lawrence County 28, Prestonsburg 1 (3 innings)

Letcher Central 9, Breathitt County 1

Lynn Camp 14, Jackson County 3 (5 innings)

Owsley County 16, Cordia 0 (3 innings)

Paintsville 18, Floyd Central 2

Perry Central 13, Hazard 3 (6 innings)

Pulaski County 12, Rockcastle County 3

Somerset 6, Casey County 0

Southwestern 2, Wayne County 1

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.