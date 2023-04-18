Perry Central cruises past Hazard on softball field
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Black Gold rivalry, the Commodores completed the sweep on the softball diamond.
Perry Central answered a fourth inning rally by Hazard with 10 unanswered runs to beat their cross-town rivals 13-3 in six innings.
See below for other scores across the mountains.
BASEBALL
Corbin 11, South Laurel 1 (6 innings)
Estill County 15, Lee County 0 (3 innings)
Floyd Central 11, Leslie County 7
Harlan County 7, Harlan 2
Hazard 18, Belfry 3 (4 innings)
Knott Central 7, Wolfe County 4
Lawrence County 7, Perry Central 6 (8 innings)
Martin County 14, Magoffin County 2 (5 innings)
Middlesboro 18, Bell County 5 (6 innings)
Montgomery County 12, Breathitt County 1
North Laurel 6, Clay County 4
Pike Central 11, Betsy Layne 5
Pulaski County 5, Rockcastle County 2 (8 innings)
Somerset 6, Casey County 1
Wayne County 12, Southwestern 2 (5 innings)
Whitley County 21, Williamsburg 5 (5 innings)
SOFTBALL
Barbourville 12, Somerset Christian 8
Bath County 12, Powell County 2
Bell County 5, Harlan County 3
Clay County 14, Buckhorn 1 (5 innings)
Corbin 18, Williamsburg 1 (4 innings)
Estill County 7, Magoffin County 1
Jackson City 15, Knott Central 2 (5 innings)
Lawrence County 28, Prestonsburg 1 (3 innings)
Letcher Central 9, Breathitt County 1
Lynn Camp 14, Jackson County 3 (5 innings)
Owsley County 16, Cordia 0 (3 innings)
Paintsville 18, Floyd Central 2
Perry Central 13, Hazard 3 (6 innings)
Pulaski County 12, Rockcastle County 3
Somerset 6, Casey County 0
Southwestern 2, Wayne County 1
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.