Owsley County man wins millions after buying Scratch-off ticket

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Owsley County man has won $3,000,000 after buying a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.

The man, who is from Booneville, stopped at the Booneville Foodmart to purchase his daily Pick 3 tickets when he bought a $30 Mega Multiplier! scratch-off.

“I don’t normally buy $30 tickets, but something told me to buy that ticket,” he said.

While sitting in his truck, he scratched-off the ticket. “I got to my last two numbers and the 26 showed up.”

He continued to scratch off the prize amount below. “I saw the little zero and thought, ‘well that’s kind of odd.’ Then I saw another little one and another little one and figured it’s at least $1,000 and then I scratched the rest and saw that $3,000,000.”

The man continued, saying: “I went in shock. I looked at it and thought, I was reading this wrong. I called my son, and I was in tears.”

After meeting up with his son, they downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app and double-checked to make sure his ticket was a winner.

“When I saw that ($3,000,000), I was freaking out, " the man said. “It didn’t really sink in until the lady (at lottery headquarters) scanned it.”

The Owsley County man chose to take the game’s lump sum cash payment of $2,281,000. After taxes, he received a check for $1,630,915. He said he plans to pay off his house and put some of the winnings away for retirement.

Booneville Foodmart will receive $22,810 for selling the winning ticket.

