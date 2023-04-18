Ohio man sentenced to prison time in SWVA meth case

JONESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - The last person involved in a Southwest Virginia drug conspiracy case was sentenced this week for his role in the crime.

Lee County, Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin announced Monday that Carlton Adams, of Dayton, Ohio, will spend 15 years in the Virginia Penitentiary.

Adams was convicted by a Lee County jury back in December on charges related to the transportation and distribution of what police called “large quantities” of meth into the county.

Two other defendants in the case, Michael Vineyard, also of Dayton, and Steven Elliott, of Loyall, Kentucky, were sentenced back in March.

