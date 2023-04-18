New college credit program to be launched in Kentucky

Education in Kentucky
Education in Kentucky
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Underserved students across Kentucky will soon have another way of earning credit for college while in high school.

A formal announcement is expected Thursday, April 20, but the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has offered a brief explanation of why the expansion of the program is being offered.

“At its March meeting, the Council approved revisions to Kentucky’s dual credit policy, which guides both high schools and higher education institutions on dual credit programs in the state,” Council staff said in a news release.

CPE President Aaron Thompson has offered a statement about the upcoming program, reading in part “When students are successful in dual credit courses, they have tangible proof they can complete college-level coursework. These programs are effective, affordable resources that can boost our college-going rates, especially for low-income and underrepresented minority students.”

CPE says by 2030, 50% of Kentucky high school students should graduate high school having completed at least one dual credit course with a qualifying grade of C or higher.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
AEP
Kentucky Power sale from AEP to Liberty Utilities terminated
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

EKY road set to be closed on Thursday, April 20
Breathitt County road to be closed later this week
Booneville Man wins $3 million on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
Owsley County man wins millions after buying Scratch-off ticket
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Couple escapes weekend car fire in Bell County
File Graphic
Ohio man sentenced to prison time in SWVA meth case