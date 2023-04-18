LIHEAP offers financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill

(Source: LiHEAP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WAVE/WYMT) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is offering financial relief for those who might need help paying their electric bill this spring.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through June 2, 2023, or until the money runs out.

Eligible households can get a one-time benefit ranging from $38 to $200 depending on income levels and housing category.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact their local Community Action outreach office for application instructions.

According to a release, all applicants will be required to provide documentation of the following:

  • Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.
  • Proof of all household members’ income from the preceding month.
  • Most current electric bill, statement from landlord if electric is included in rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.
  • Account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices, click or tap here.

