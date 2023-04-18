Issues and Answers: Republican gubernatorial candidate and former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and current Republican candidate for Governor of Kentucky Kelly Craft.

Craft first announced her candidacy in September 2022. Craft served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2019-2021 during the latter half of former President Donald Trump’s administration. Before that, she served from 2017-2019 as the United States Ambassador to Canada.

In this one-on-one interview, Hensley and Craft cover the aftermath of the mass shooting in Louisville, as well as Craft’s vision for the Commonwealth should she get to the Governor’s Mansion.

You can also see Steve’s interviews with other Republican primary candidates, including Auditor Mike Harmon, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Kentucky’s primary election will be held on May 16.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.