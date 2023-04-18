‘I do it for my town’: Letcher County firefighter receives East Kentucky Leadership Award

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Charles “Red” Colwell has been serving his community for nearly two decades.

Following his step-father’s footsteps, he started fighting fires at 18 years old. That passion for service and compassion for his neighbors fueled him to turn his calling into his career.

“They always ask, you know, why... is there any certain reason why we do this? I can’t really answer that,” said Colwell. ”It’s just something that’s in your heart, and I just wanna help people. And that’s what I truly enjoy doing.”

But, through the rescues and fires, nothing has had as much of an impact on his desire to serve as the July floods that soaked his town.

“Our tones dropped for our water rescue and it just got bad. You know, water started and kept coming and coming and coming. Went to one rescue and then I rescued that elderly lady and it was just one right after another,” said Colwell. “Just water kept coming up. And people actually kept waking up to those alerts and noticed the water was in their house and it was already too late.”

Colwell was instrumental in saving the lives of at least 14 people as the waters raged through Whitesburg.

”You’re up chest deep in water. Go to another house, you may be knee deep in water. It’s always different. And we just concentrate on that particular part at that time. And being one that can’t swim? That’s another thing in my mind. I can’t swim.”

Colwell’s efforts, which he say were only possible because of the community that rallied together in the time of destruction, led to a promotion early this year.

“A group effort to get those people out as fast as we could. And I couldn’t have never done it without some of the residents in the area,” he said. “We very well could have lost all 14.”

The fire chief now hopes to lead his department into the new era, prepared for whatever may come.

”A turning point to what we could do to make things better. What we done wrong or what we done that we really didn’t think we could do,” he said.

He was also awarded with a “Life Saving Award” by the local VFW.

“I don’t want no recognition for anything I do. I do it for my town and for my people,” he said.

But the awards are not done as he prepares to take home a 2023 East Kentucky Leadership Award at the 35th Annual East Kentucky Leadership Conference next week.

