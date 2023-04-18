Firefighters fight wildland fire at Natural Bridge State Park

Firefighters use Sky Lift system to access the fire zone.
Firefighters use Sky Lift system to access the fire zone.(Phil Pendleton | Phil Pendleton)
By Jarrod Allen and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLADE, Ky. (WYMT) - Trails at Natural Bridge State Park in Slade are closed Tuesday due to a fire, and access to the bridge is not available, for now.

The fire began last night, and as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the fire was burning on top of the mountain near the sky lift. Dozens of firefighters are using that lift system to access the fire area to begin attacking the flames.

The U.S. Forest Service & the Kentucky Division of Forestry say the fire has burned for several hours, and, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there were no reports of injuries or anyone in harm’s way.

