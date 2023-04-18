Fire Danger: Several EKY fire departments warning against outdoor burning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The dry weather is prompting fire departments in eastern and southern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia to ask their social media followers to not burn anything outdoors.

WYMT Meteorologist Evan Hatter confirms the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for counties in eastern and southern Kentucky roughly south and east of KY-80, as well as far southwest Virginia and western & southern West Virginia until 8 p.m. Tues., April 18.

Fire departments across the region are requesting extra care when using flammable substances outdoors, and asking those in the area to not burn anything outside.

“It’s been a busy week several forest fires and structures, mutual aid given and received,” Morehead Fire Department has posted to their Facebook page.

Another appeal from the East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue reads “Do NOT burn today!!!! Everyone stay safe.”

“No outdoor burning until conditions improve. Red flag warning,” the St. Paul, Virginia Fire Department posts.

In West Virginia, two recent postings by Mingo County Emergency Management. “Open burning ban in effect. By the orders of Gov. Jim Justice, no open burning will be allowed until April 24, 2023, unless he rescinds or amends the Proclamation any earlier.”

From the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management, “A fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of Virginia. Please avoid any burning Tuesday and remember to properly dispose of smoking materials.”

In Kentucky, Lawrence County, Evarts, Big Stone Gap, Bledsoe & Harlan Fire Departments have also posted to their Facebook pages advising people in their respective areas to stay safe & not burn anything.

