Couple escapes weekend car fire in Bell County

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials say one couple is lucky to be alive after their car caught fire this weekend in Bell County.

Just after midnight Sunday, Bell County Emergency Management received a call about a car on fire in the northbound lanes of U.S. 25E near the Fourmile bridge.

When fire crews arrived, they found the car in flames.

The driver and his wife told firefighters they smelled what they thought was plastic burning and smoke was coming through the vents. After they pulled over and opened the doors to get out, fire erupted through the dash.

Neither of them were hurt.

