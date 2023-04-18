Breathitt County road to be closed later this week

EKY road set to be closed on Thursday, April 20
EKY road set to be closed on Thursday, April 20(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

KY-378 at Devon Lane (mile point 5.2) in Breathitt County is scheduled to be closed Thursday morning. The road is being shut down so that crews can set beams on a bridge.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately noon.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY-30 to access KY-378 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
AEP
Kentucky Power sale from AEP to Liberty Utilities terminated
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store
David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter

Latest News

Booneville Man wins $3 million on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off Ticket
Owsley County man wins millions after buying Scratch-off ticket
Education in Kentucky
New college credit program to be launched in Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Volunteer Fire Department Facebook
Couple escapes weekend car fire in Bell County
File Graphic
Ohio man sentenced to prison time in SWVA meth case