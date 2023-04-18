Breathitt County road to be closed later this week

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

KY-378 at Devon Lane (mile point 5.2) in Breathitt County is scheduled to be closed Thursday morning. The road is being shut down so that crews can set beams on a bridge.

The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately noon.

No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY-30 to access KY-378 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.

