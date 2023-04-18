Breathitt County road to be closed later this week
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.
KY-378 at Devon Lane (mile point 5.2) in Breathitt County is scheduled to be closed Thursday morning. The road is being shut down so that crews can set beams on a bridge.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately noon.
No marked detour will be posted. Drivers can use KY-30 to access KY-378 as an alternate route to bypass the work location.
