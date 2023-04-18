Ale-8-One launching new limited-edition flavor

Ale-8-One is expanding its flavor family, launching a limited-edition Peach Ale-8 on May 8.(Ale-8-One Bottling Company)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Ale-8-One is launching a new flavor!

The company says they are expanding its flavor family with a limited-edition Peach Ale-8 on May 8.

We’re told the beverage company is looking to replicate the success of the Blackberry Ale-8 launch in the summer of 2022, which they say sold out before the season even ended.

The company says the limited run of Peach Ale-8 is a blend of peaches along with the signature ginger flavor of Ale-8.

