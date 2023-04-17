Woman, man indicted for abuse of an adult

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County man and Morgan County woman were indicted for abuse of an adult.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced the indictments Monday afternoon.

A Wolfe County grand jury indicted Vanessa Cochrane, 43, of West Liberty, and Billy L. Patton, 38, of Campton, on one count each of knowing abuse of an adult following an investigation by the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control.

The charge is a class C felony.

