Woman, man indicted for abuse of an adult

(WBAY)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A Wolfe County man and Morgan County woman were indicted for abuse of an adult.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office announced the indictments Monday afternoon.

A Wolfe County grand jury indicted Vanessa Cochrane, 43, of West Liberty, and Billy L. Patton, 38, of Campton, on one count each of knowing abuse of an adult following an investigation by the Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control.

The charge is a class C felony.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
HCSO Deputies and Harlan County Rescue Squad rescue teenage girls lost on Slope Hollow.
Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Only one patient, LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, remains in treatment at University Hospital one...
7 patients discharged, single patient remains in hospital following Louisville mass shooting
AEP
Kentucky Power sale to Liberty Utilities terminated
Police say this man robbed the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:30 Friday morning and then ran off.
Police still searching for Stanton robbery suspect one year later
Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child