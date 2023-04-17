‘TikTok Trickster’ appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man known as the “TikTok Trickster” was in a Fayette County court Monday morning.

Brenton Fillers is accused of defrauding women in multiple states and is facing a list of charges from Texas, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee.

UK Police got an alert from Tennessee officials on Friday saying Fillers was at UK Hospital. That’s where officers arrested him.

In court Monday, Fillers waived his extradition hearing.

Fillers is scheduled to return to court in Fayette County on May 5.

