Sunshine returns through the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy finish to the weekend, we’re back to plenty of sunshine as we head through the bulk of the week. A stout warmup won’t hurt things either.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

High pressure looks to scoot toward the region as we head through tonight as our gusty winds start to calm down. Overnight lows as we clear out really do drop quite a bit as we fall into the lower 40s for overnight lows.

The sunshine really takes over as we head into the day tomorrow as high pressure has firm control over the region. We’ll be distinctly warmer as well as southerly winds move more mild air into the region. Highs make a run into the upper 60s to near 70º with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, winds start to calm back down as temperatures fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly clear skies overhead.

Midweek and Beyond

Sunshine continues in abundance as we head into the middle of the week as a warm front developing in relation to a system emerging from the Rockies moves through the region. That means much warmer air moving back in as highs make a run at 80º and slightly above for Wednesday and Thursday. However, clouds start to work back in Thursday and into Thursday evening as that system out west starts to move in.

That system will move in as we head toward Friday and Saturday and that will mean, unfortunately, an increase in showers and storms as we head into the weekend. Showers look to become scattered in the region Friday afternoon and into the day on Saturday as temperatures cool down quick. Highs on Friday are back into the lower 70s, with 60s sticking around into the weekend.

