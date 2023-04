JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - KY-1098, or South Fork Road, in Breathitt County will be closed on Saturday, April 22.

The road will be closed near Rose Branch Rose from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace a drainage pipe.

Drivers are advised to use KY-30 and KY-476 to avoid construction.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.