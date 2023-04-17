Search continues for arsonist in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook(Monticello Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky police department is looking for a man suspected in an arson case.

Monticello Police say the incident in question happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday on West Columbia Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man walking up to a car in a parking lot of a business and sets the fire in the driver’s seat.

While the act was captured on video, the man’s face is not clear.

If you recognize the person in the screenshot, please call or text the Monticello Police Department’s tip line at 606-688-7676.

