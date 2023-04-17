Police still searching for Stanton robbery suspect one year later

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One year after a robbery at the Stanton Shell Station, police are trying to identify a suspect.

Stanton Police reported an armed robbery by a man with a face covering on April 16, 2022. Surveillance video and photos were posted in hopes of finding the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Lieutenant William Rice by email at william.rice@stantonky.gov, send a message to the City of Stanton PD on Facebook or call Powell County Dispatch non-emergency at 606-663-4116.

