Police asking for help to find suspects involved in theft from Corbin store

Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook(Corbin Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One police department in Southeastern Kentucky is asking for your help to find several people who may have been involved in a recent theft.

Officials with the Corbin Police Department released several photos of the potential suspects on their Facebook page Monday morning.

They say the suspects are accused of stealing items from the Dollar Tree on Falls Road.

If you have any information about who those in the pictures might be or know anything that could help in the case, to please contact them by phone at 606-528-1122, text at 606-215-6239 or message the Facebook page.

Any tips can be made anonymously.

