Nicholasville man arrested for DUI after car crash in London

William C. Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence
William C. Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Nicholasville man was arrested for driving under the influence following a car crash five miles north of London.

Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash around 5:45 p.m. on April 14 and determined that one of the drivers, William C. Johnson, 31, of Nicholasville, was under the influence.

Johnson admitted to officials that he had used meth earlier.

Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
HCSO Deputies and Harlan County Rescue Squad rescue teenage girls lost on Slope Hollow.
Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Knox County man arrested, wanted in three counties
Fugitive wanted in three counties arrested in Knox County
Sugar Camp Road in Owsley County closed for construction
Tax season is coming to an end, but there’s still time for you to file.
Last minute tips for filing taxes before the April 18 deadline
Medication shortage
EKY health care professionals weigh in on medication shortage