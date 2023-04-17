Minnesota settles case against e-cigarette maker Juul

FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New...
FILE - A Juul electronic cigarette starter kit is seen at a smoke shop on Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. Attorneys are expected to deliver closing arguments Monday, April 17, 2023, in Minnesota's case against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota announced a settlement Monday in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria — the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial — just ahead of closing arguments.

The terms will be kept confidential until formal papers are publicly filed with the court in 30 days, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement.

“After three weeks of trial highlighting and bringing into the public record the actions that JUUL and Altria took that contributed to the youth vaping epidemic, we reached a settlement in the best interest of Minnesotans,” Ellison said. “Right now, the terms of the final settlement are not public, but we will announce them soon. When we do, it will be alongside those harmed, the community, elected officials, and others responsible for protecting our children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
HCSO Deputies and Harlan County Rescue Squad rescue teenage girls lost on Slope Hollow.
Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
S. KY woman indicted in death of three-year-old child
Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in...
4 victims in Dadeville, Alabama, mass shooting identified
Emma, 18, sits for a portrait in Georgia on Thursday, March 23, 2023. The aspiring artist, with...
Why are teen girls in crisis? It’s not just social media
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason