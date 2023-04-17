Lynn Camp names new head football coach

(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lynn Camp Wildcats have a new head football coach.

Knox County Public Schools announced in a release that former LCHS defensive coordinator Darrell Hendrix has been named head coach.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Hendrix in the release. Lynn Camp has a great history of football success and tradition. I work at the high school, so I already know the players and a lot of students in the building that will be playing.”

Hendrix served as defensive coordinator under Allan Harris between 2015 and 2019. In that time, the Wildcats held an overall record of 33-18, including three playoff wins.

Lynn Camp finished last season 2-9 under outgoing coach Mark Huddleston.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
HCSO Deputies and Harlan County Rescue Squad rescue teenage girls lost on Slope Hollow.
Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

According to a release, Harlan County head boys basketball coach Michael Jones has stepped down.
Michael Jones named head basketball coach at Clay County
Will Austin and Jayden Ward sign with Union Football
Harlan’s Will Austin and Jayden Ward sign with Union Football
Preston Spradlin signs an extension.
Preston Spradlin inks extension with MSU through 2026-27 season
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) during an NFL football game against the...
Former UK linebacker Bud Dupree signs with Falcons