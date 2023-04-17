Lynn Camp names new head football coach

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the second time in three seasons, the Lynn Camp Wildcats have a new head football coach.

Knox County Public Schools announced in a release that former LCHS defensive coordinator Darrell Hendrix has been named head coach.

“I can’t wait to get started,” said Hendrix in the release. Lynn Camp has a great history of football success and tradition. I work at the high school, so I already know the players and a lot of students in the building that will be playing.”

Hendrix served as defensive coordinator under Allan Harris between 2015 and 2019. In that time, the Wildcats held an overall record of 33-18, including three playoff wins.

Lynn Camp finished last season 2-9 under outgoing coach Mark Huddleston.

