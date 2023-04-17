London police asking for help to find stolen truck and suspect accused of taking it

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for help to find a stolen pickup truck and the person they believe took it.

London Police say they were able to find the suspect by going through surveillance video to track when a credit card that was in the truck when it was taken was used.

Police did not release when the theft happened, but made the post on Facebook Friday.

If you have any information in the case, please send a message to the Facebook page or call the department at 606-878-7004 and ask for Det. Dillion Blair.

