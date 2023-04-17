Lexington man arrested for possession, DUI in Laurel County

Aaron K. Burnette was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for a DUI and possession...
Aaron K. Burnette was arrested by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for a DUI and possession of heroin and methamphetamine(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for driving under the influence and on possession of several drugs.

Aaron K. Burnette, 50, of Lexington, was pulled over in the early hours of April 15 for an equipment violation. It was determined during the traffic stop that Burnette was under the influence, and he admitted to having used heroin and methamphetamine.

Burnette was found in possession of both drugs and was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin and meth and a headlight violation.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

