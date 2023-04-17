Last minute tips for filing taxes before the April 18 deadline

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you still need to file your taxes, Eastern Kentucky University Assistant Accounting Professor, Laura Barthel, said as you begin your filing process, it is important to have documentation on hand.

“Your W-2, any investment reports, or anything that shows that you’ve had taxes withheld, those are really important because you want to let them know that you’ve already paid that tax in,” Barthel said.

She also said it is important to have personal information on hand for you and your dependents.

“You need social security number for yourself and date of birth. For the dependent that you may be claiming, you want to be sure to have their social security numbers and their birthdates,” she said.

She added that she sees frequent mistakes when people file that they need to try to avoid.

“The biggest mistake that I see is that sometimes people miss expenses such as childcare expenses. So, if they have paid for childcare, that’s something that they can use as a credit on a tax return,” she said.

Lastly, she said in order to avoid scammers, it is important to keep in mind that the IRS only allows certain people to sign off on the tax return.

“Signing off on the tax return has to be a CPA, an enrolled agent, or you’re getting it completed at one of the IRS free tax sites. So, whether that be VITA, or I think the AAA site. Those sites that are IRS certified or an enrolled agent or a CPA,” she said.

