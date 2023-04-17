Kentucky Power sale to Liberty Utilities terminated

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update on the sale of one of the region’s largest power companies.

Officials with Kentucky Power announced Monday the companies pending sale to Canadian based Liberty Utilities has been terminated.

There was no reason given for why the sale was canceled.

We’re told there will be no change to current Kentucky Power customers. Company officials are working with the Kentucky Public Service Commission on the next steps.

We will have more on this story later today on WYMT.

