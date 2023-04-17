Kentucky Power sale to Liberty Utilities terminated

AEP
AEP(AEP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update on the sale of one of the region’s largest power companies.

Officials with Kentucky Power announced Monday the companies pending sale to Canadian based Liberty Utilities has been terminated.

There was no reason given for why the sale was canceled.

We’re told there will be no change to current Kentucky Power customers. Company officials are working with the Kentucky Public Service Commission on the next steps.

We will have more on this story later today on WYMT.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Child Found Safe
Missing child found safe in Perry County
Calls came in around 9 p.m. Saturday on reports of a shooting at Chickasaw Park in Louisville,...
Police: 2 dead after shots fired into crowd at Ky. park
HCSO Deputies and Harlan County Rescue Squad rescue teenage girls lost on Slope Hollow.
Two girls rescued after getting lost in Harlan County
Steven Shepherd
SEKY man arrested after assaulting woman and police officer
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

Police say this man robbed the Stanton Shell Mart around 2:30 Friday morning and then ran off.
Police still searching for Stanton robbery suspect one year later
Alexander Ward, 20, of Corbin, arrested and charged with with Complicity to commit Murder and...
Two people indicted in death of three-year-old child
Photo Courtesy: Monticello Police Department Facebook
Search continues for arsonist in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook
London police asking for help to find stolen truck and suspect accused of taking it