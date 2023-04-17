K9 searches lead to three weekend drug arrests in Floyd County

Floyd County deputies made three drug arrests in the Maytown and Garrett communities over the weekend with the help of K9 “Bear.”(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County deputies made three drug arrests in the Maytown and Garrett communities over the weekend with the help of K9 “Bear.”

Nick Hagans, 46, of Turkey Creek, was stopped for driving on a suspended license. “Bear” alerted deputies to search the car. Officers reportedly found suspected crystal meth, prescription pills and other illegal drugs.

Officers say Hagans attempted to conceal some of the drugs as police were searching his vehicle.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and driving on a suspended license.

Saturday evening, deputies stopped two individuals in the Garrett community. The same K9 was on the scene and alerted to the presence of illegal substances.

Officers say the two were reportedly in possession of cocaine and other drugs.

Devan Bush and David Hood, of Georgetown, were each charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

