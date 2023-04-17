Justice White signs with the Cumberlands

By John Lowe
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Bulldog cheerleaders is moving on to the next level.

Hazard’s Justice White signed her letter of intent on Monday to attend the University of the Cumberlands.

”It was exciting,” White said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to go to the college level to cheer and I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity...I have a few friends going there and I have some friends going there so it feels homey like Hazard does.”

White also played soccer at Hazard High.

