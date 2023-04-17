Fugitive wanted in three counties arrested in Knox County

Knox County man arrested, wanted in three counties(Knox County Detention Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who had been evading arrest in three counties.

Ryan Taylor, 28, of Gray, was arrested on April 11 for charges in Knox, Whitley and Laurel Counties.

Taylor was arrested in Knox County on two counts of burglary, theft of a firearm, theft of more than $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing police and menacing.

He was also wanted in Whitley County for failure to appear on theft, forgery, criminal possession of forged instruments, receiving stolen property and contempt of court.

Laurel County officers were also looking for him in connection to fleeing police, public intoxication and criminal mischief.

Taylor was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

