Former Letcher County nurse pleads guilty to sexual acts with a teenage boy

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Carrie Lee Hall, 44, of Whitesburg, pleaded guilty on more than 20 charges for having sex with a minor.

She was charged with six counts of tampering with a witness, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of complicity to bribing a witness, one count of complicity to intimidating a participant in legal process, five counts of unlawful use of electronic device to induce minor to engage in sexual or prohibited acts, two counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of third degree rape, three counts of viewing/possession of matter portraying minor in sexual performance, four counts of use of minor in a sexual performance, and one count of third degree sodomy.

The indictments show that all of the acts happened in September 2020.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Edison Banks, II said Hall was close with the family.

“She had children that were of similar age, they were friends, they had been family friends for several years at that point. And during that period, was when the vast majority of the events occurred,” he said.

Banks explained that at the time of the acts, Hall was watching after the victim and his two siblings while their father was in the hospital and mother was watching after the dad.

“The period that she was watching them, she had volunteered to let the juvenile and his brother and sister stay with her while the father was in the hospital on a ventilator,” he explained.

Banks said due to this, she was listed as a person of position of trust in legal documents to show that the victim and Hall were familiar with each other.

Hall will remain in the Letcher County Jail until sentencing, which is set for June 7.

