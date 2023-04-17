EKY health care professionals weigh in on medication shortage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Throughout the past year, there has been a nationwide shortage of certain medications.

Although things have improved, Eastern Kentucky pharmacies are still seeing shortages in certain brands or types of medication.

Those with Pharmacy Care Center in Hazard said they have recently seen shortages in antibiotics, blood pressure medications and even some pain medications.

”Right now, antibiotics are pretty well in stock, its kind of other medications that have been going in and out, but we’re keeping up with it,” said Wes Huff, pharmacist-in-charge at Pharmacy Care Center. “It’s really a nation-wide thing, it’s not really a Pharmacy Care thing or Eastern Kentucky thing. Pharmacies nationwide have experienced this in the last couple years.”

Huff said if someone is in need of medication, it is best to call ahead to see if the pharmacy has it.

If the pharmacy is out of a specific medication, pharmacists should be able to give something else or help find it elsewhere.

