EKU men’s basketball adds Butler transfer

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colonels have added a major piece to their already stacked roster.

Butler transfer Pierce Thomas announced on Monday that he is committed to Eastern Kentucky.

Thomas averaged 2.2 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game in his freshman season with the Bulldogs. He joins a roster that announced last month that all eligible returners are committed to EKU.

