Customers believe the changing of expected tip rates is getting out of hand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Some consumers are getting tired of being asked to tip for everything and believe the act of tipping is getting out of hand.

Going out to eat is costing slightly more than it used to, due to the expected rate of tipping growing in some areas.

With inflation on the rise, an article from Grub Street explains that where the previously expected tip rate used to be 15 to 20%, it is now moving closer to 25%.

Some believe that tipping has changed over the years, as it used to be a way to reward a good server but now it is an expected practice. They also think it is expanded beyond dine-in restaurants

You can see this at places like drive-thrus and delivery apps asking for the same 20-25% tip rate as a dine-in restaurant.

“If you’re getting waited on, I believe that’s one thing, but if you’re just getting a sandwich in a bag you’re paying for a sandwich in a bag,” said bystander Chase McGrath.

It is a widespread belief that a tip should be earned rather than expected.

“I believe the quality of service has gone down in the last couple years and I do believe it should be earned, but I still feel obligated to tip,” said McGrath.

Local etiquette instructor Robin Hammond says that tipping according to service is proper etiquette.

“I don’t know if there’s a right percentage, but I guess what I would be more focused on instead of the percentage is the service,”

But for servers that want to earn that extra cash from their tables, presenting themselves well should do the trick.

“My recommendation to the server is, provide that service for your customer and I would say most times they’re going to give you a great tip,” said Hammond.

The amount of people who even tip at all has gone down around 4% since the end of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.