Corbin man arrested for DUI after equipment violation
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man was arrested for driving under the influence after being pulled over for an equipment violation.

Ali Chaudry, 30, of Corbin, was arrested on the night of April 13 after a traffic stop nine miles south of London. Police pulled Chaudry over for an equipment violation and noted the smell of alcohol on his breath.

Chaudry was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.

