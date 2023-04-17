Breezy start to the new work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sun is on the way back, but it will take us a couple of days to get back to the temperatures we were used to last week.

Today and Tonight

Most folks will wake up with temps in the low to mid-40s across the region, thanks to the cold front that moved through on Sunday. Clouds are already starting to clear and I think by later today, we’ll see lots of sunshine. It will be a breezy day with winds gusting up to 25 mph or better at times, so be aware of that. That could also affect our daytime high. I’m keeping us in the upper 50s right now, but don’t be surprised to see someone get to 60 or a smidge above it.

Mostly clear skies will carry us through the nighttime hours and temperatures will drop back to around 40. Some sheltered valleys could get into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies will carry us through most of this week and temperatures will get warmer each day. Tuesday, we should top out near 70, get to right around 80 on Wednesday and climb into the low 80s by Thursday. Lows each night will range from the upper 40s to the low 60s.

Friday, the rain chances are back and some storms could be with them. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid-70s during the day and into the 50s overnight. Those rain chances could follow us into the first part of the weekend too. We’ll have to see how it plays out.

Don’t forget! This week, one of the biggest festivals in the region will swing into full gear! Hillbilly Days in Pikeville starts Thursday!

Have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

