ASUN-WAC football partnership to be known as United Athletic Conference

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After two seasons of competing as two entities, the ASUN and WAC will compete as one.

The two-conference football partnership will rebrand as the United Athletic Conference this fall. The UAC will operate like any other single-sport conference, recognizing a league champion and an FCS playoff qualifier.

Abilene Christian University, Austin Peay State University, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky University, University of North Alabama, Southern Utah University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University and Utah Tech University will compete as member schools.

The 2023 UAC season will limit teams to six conference games and expand to an eight-game slate in 2024. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football team will become the conference’s tenth member in 2025.

